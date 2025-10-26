Experts flag gaps in air quality monitoring data during Diwali

Pune: While Pune recorded “moderate” air quality levels during this year’s Diwali festivities—a development welcomed by many—environmental experts have raised concerns over the reliability and completeness of the data. Several air pollution monitoring stations appeared inactive on the Sameer app, the official mobile platform launched by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for real-time air quality updates, raising questions about the accuracy of the overall assessment.

Parisar, a Pune-based NGO involved in air pollution awareness, conducted an analysis of air quality over the four main Diwali days, from October 20 to 23. The findings revealed a mixed picture, with moderate pollution levels reported on three of the four days and inconsistent monitoring across the city. Rainfall on October 23 brought some temporary relief, reducing particulate matter in the air. However, only five of the city’s 13 monitoring stations were fully functional during the period, limiting a comprehensive understanding of air quality trends.

According to CPCB guidelines, a “moderate” Air Quality Index (AQI) suggests that sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory or cardiac conditions, may experience discomfort. Health experts caution that the classification can be misleading during Diwali, given the unique nature of firecracker emissions.

Dr Aparna Birajdar, a consultant pulmonologist in Pune, said, “The health relevance of AQI readings may be entirely different during Diwali. Firecrackers contain 40 to 400 times more poisonous substances, including sulfur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, and heavy metals, compared to ambient or vehicular air pollution. These chemicals have direct effects on the eyes, skin, heart, and lungs and even carry carcinogenic potential.”

She said prevailing weather conditions in Pune can trap pollutants in the lower atmosphere, forming smog. “This chemical mix can also contribute to acid rain, which is harmful to the environment,” she said.

According to Parisar, CPCB data shows that out of ten continuous air quality monitoring stations operated by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and three by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), readings were available for only nine. Four key stations—Karve Road (MPCB), MIT Kothrud (IITM), Alandi (IITM), and Bhosari (IITM)—were inactive during the festival period. Additionally, the Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar (IITM) monitor did not record any data on October 22 and 23, while readings from October 20 and 21 appeared unusually low compared to last year’s Diwali levels.

Among functional stations, Bhumkar Nagar (IITM) recorded the highest pollution levels, with PM10 at 202.56 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 at 143.35 micrograms per cubic metre. Mhada Colony (IITM) followed with PM2.5 at 110.57 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 193 micrograms per cubic metre. Last year, readings were significantly higher, with SPPU (MPCB) recording PM10 at 317 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 at 268 micrograms per cubic metre, while Hadapsar (IITM) reported PM10 as high as 337 micrograms per cubic metre.

Environmentalists attribute this year’s lower pollution levels in part to rainfall. Sharmila Deo from Parisar said, “Many monitors show a drop in values compared to last year, likely due to rain. However, to draw accurate conclusions, we also need data on firecracker sales and usage.”

Experts emphasised the importance of consistent, transparent monitoring to enable effective pollution management.

Shweta Vernekar, senior programme associate, Parisar, highlighted discrepancies between the Sameer app and the CPCB dashboard, both managed by the same central agency. “The gap between active monitor numbers on the two platforms is confusing. It is important to address these inconsistencies,” she said, adding that in 2025, four of Pune’s twelve Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) have consistently reported no or unusually low PM2.5 and PM10 readings for extended periods.

Sachin Ghude, head, Metropolitan Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Services (MAQWS) at IITM, said, “There is no issue with IITM-managed stations, except for Alandi, which was relocated for construction work. I personally monitored air quality throughout the festival, and the data was uploaded on our website. The Sameer App is managed by CPCB. Although IITM provides inputs, the data is handled by CPCB, so I am unaware of any issues with the app.”