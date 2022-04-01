Experts insist on compulsory use of mask

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic wherein wearing of masks was mandatory and huge penalty was imposed on those not adhering to the rule, the state government on Thursday finally made it official that wearing of masks is no longer mandatory but only voluntary. The state government has made masks voluntary and the number of mask users in the city, too, has drastically reduced. Despite a drop in new Covid-19 cases however, experts have said that the use of masks must continue. Masks provide the most affordable form of isolation and with the Covid-19 virus mutating faster than other viruses, the upcoming waves, if any, might be more virulent or deadly and by the time they are reported by the public health department, the new variant may already be present in the community.

Dr Shashank Joshi, state task force member, said, “The state government order as per clause four advises to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, which also includes wearing masks. From a scientific point of view, it is still advised in closed indoor environments with poor air ventilation. As per the current situation, the rate of transmission of the virus in India is not much and so, the government has decided to make it voluntary but we as doctors would state that masks should become a way of life not just for Covid-19 but also to prevent the spread of other infectious diseases like tuberculosis.”

Dr Joshi also said that the current surge in cases in China and other countries is driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant. He said, “Most of the population in the country is either naturally exposed to the virus or has been vaccinated however even today with cases dropping, we need to be conscious of our most vulnerable population like the elderly and those with comorbidities and encourage people to wear masks in indoor environments and possibly make it a way of life.”

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state government, said, “The use of masks should remain mandatory until the pandemic is over globally. We have seen this previously as well that a surge of cases in one country eventually moves on to another country. As movement of passengers continues to grow to pre-pandemic levels, every new variant reported anywhere in the world has entered India and by the time it is reported by the public health department, it is already virulent in the community and so, wearing of masks is essential until the pandemic comes to an end globally.”