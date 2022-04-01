Experts insist on compulsory use of mask
After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic wherein wearing of masks was mandatory and huge penalty was imposed on those not adhering to the rule, the state government on Thursday finally made it official that wearing of masks is no longer mandatory but only voluntary. The state government has made masks voluntary and the number of mask users in the city, too, has drastically reduced. Despite a drop in new Covid-19 cases however, experts have said that the use of masks must continue. Masks provide the most affordable form of isolation and with the Covid-19 virus mutating faster than other viruses, the upcoming waves, if any, might be more virulent or deadly and by the time they are reported by the public health department, the new variant may already be present in the community.
Dr Shashank Joshi, state task force member, said, “The state government order as per clause four advises to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, which also includes wearing masks. From a scientific point of view, it is still advised in closed indoor environments with poor air ventilation. As per the current situation, the rate of transmission of the virus in India is not much and so, the government has decided to make it voluntary but we as doctors would state that masks should become a way of life not just for Covid-19 but also to prevent the spread of other infectious diseases like tuberculosis.”
Dr Joshi also said that the current surge in cases in China and other countries is driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant. He said, “Most of the population in the country is either naturally exposed to the virus or has been vaccinated however even today with cases dropping, we need to be conscious of our most vulnerable population like the elderly and those with comorbidities and encourage people to wear masks in indoor environments and possibly make it a way of life.”
Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state government, said, “The use of masks should remain mandatory until the pandemic is over globally. We have seen this previously as well that a surge of cases in one country eventually moves on to another country. As movement of passengers continues to grow to pre-pandemic levels, every new variant reported anywhere in the world has entered India and by the time it is reported by the public health department, it is already virulent in the community and so, wearing of masks is essential until the pandemic comes to an end globally.”
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
