Pune: A major fire broke out early Monday at a chemical manufacturing factory in the Tasawade MIDC area of Karad taluka, triggering panic among workers and residents in the industrial belt. The blaze followed a large explosion inside the factory premises, sending thick plumes of smoke high into the sky and alarming people in nearby areas. Explosion triggers major fire at chemical factory in Tasawade MIDC

According to fire department officials at the scene, the explosion originated inside the chemical unit before the fire rapidly spread across the facility. The fire’s intensity prompted an immediate response from the Karad fire brigade, with multiple fire tenders rushing to the site. Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to adjacent units in the industrial zone. Police and fire officials cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby industries as a precaution.

Additional SP Vaishali Kadukar, who coordinated the initial emergency response, said the preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have started due to a short circuit inside the factory, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Authorities have registered a case, and a detailed probe is underway to determine the reasons behind the blast and the subsequent fire.

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Bhore said the fire broke out at SKS Fine Chem in Tasawade MIDC, when the factory’s boiler was switched on after chemical loading. It quickly escalated, leading to multiple explosions as the boiler’s heat ignited barrels containing chemicals. The explosions were reportedly so powerful that they could be heard up to five kilometres away.

Bhore confirmed that there were no injuries but the fire caused substantial financial losses running into crores of rupees, affecting the company’s infrastructure, raw materials, and finished goods. “Police and local authorities responded immediately, coordinating with fire brigades and adjacent factories to control the blaze,” he said. “We will conduct a detailed investigation, and if any safety negligence is found, we will register a case against the owner and the manager.”

Police identified the company’s owner as Sarjerao Kisan Salunkhe and the manager as Sachin Vyankatrao Mankar.

Meanwhile, the Karad fire brigade, in coordination with police and local authorities, continues to monitor the site to ensure no residual hazards remain.

Safety experts said the incident raises serious questions about industrial safety measures. Nearly three years ago, following a meeting convened by the then-MP, Srinivas Patil, authorities issued clear directives to strengthen fire-fighting infrastructure across Tasawade MIDC and to establish independent fire stations in each sector.

Officials had also decided to implement preventive measures in Satara, including setting up a 110-kV substation to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and immediately repairing faulty electrical lines. A proposal to establish an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital was also recommended.

Industry insiders say the fire at Tasawade MIDC exemplifies overlooked administrative directives and demand accountability. They warn that unless systemic measures are enforced, similar accidents could recur, posing risks to both human life and industrial infrastructure.

Residents and workers in the area also expressed concern over the lack of stringent enforcement of industrial safety norms, especially given past repeated warnings issued by authorities. The fire at SKS Fine Chem is a wake-up call for stricter monitoring, they said.