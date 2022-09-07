Fadnavis, Narvekar to visit Moscow to unveil bust of Annabhau Sathe’s bust
Margarita Rudomino Foreign Languages Study Centre had installed the bust in memory of Annabhau Sathe
Social reformer, poet, and writer Annabhau Sathe’s bust will be formally unveiled by Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar in Moscow, Russia on September 14.
Margarita Rudomino Foreign Languages Study Centre had installed the bust in memory of Annabhau Sathe two years ago in the institute. However, it will not be formally unveiled next week.
There was immense influence of the Russian revolution on the writings of Annabhau Sathe. Sathe’s literature was influenced by leftist ideology and he was overwhelmed by the workers’ revolution led by Lenin in Russia.His literary work includes Powada of Stalingrad, My Journey to Russia, and many stories and novels have been translated into Russian language.
“It is my honour to unveil Annabhau Sathe’s bust in Moscow where I will be going with Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar,” Fadnavis said on Wednesday.
An international conference has been organised in Russia to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations under the department of Eurasian Studies, Mumbai University. The conference will be held on Sept 14 and 15 at Rudmino Margareta Foreign Language Library in Moscow. Mumbai University has played an important role in this project along with the Council of Indian Cultural Relations (ICCR) from India.
Indian Council For Historical Research (ICHR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “Today there is a section of people in Moscow who have affection and respect for Annabhau Sathe and it is an honour that his portrait and bust are being inaugurated in Russia.”
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
