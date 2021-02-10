Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday
PUNE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday to review various projects carried out by the municipal body.
Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that Fadnavis would visit the PMC headquarters in the afternoon.
Mohol said, “Fadnavis would take the review of various projects with the municipal commissioner and other officers and later address the media.”
During Fadnavis’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, got a clear majority in Pune Municipal Corporation. According to a civic official on condition of anonymity, Fadnavis used to monitor the progress of various city’s projects during his tenure.
The 24x7 water project, formation of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), purchase of electric buses and planning of (HCMTR) high capacity mass transit route was carried out when Fadnavis was the chief minister.
