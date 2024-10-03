PUNE At the Pune airport, on Tuesday, a family and their child were denied permission to take a dinosaur toy in their hand baggage by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The family then raised the issue with higher authorities. Family not allowed to carry kid’s dinosaur toy at Pune airport. (HT PHOTO)

“I am a serving officer in the Indian Army. I want to bring to your notice an incident that occurred recently when I was travelling from Pune to Vizag on October 1 in Indigo Airlines 6E 177. During the security check at Pune airport my son’s toy (a dinosaur) was not permitted. Reasons stated by the CISF inspector were that they are realistic replicas of insects and reptiles which are not permitted in hand baggage. When requested for authority he stated Ministry of Civil aviation order number 02/2022 dated March 4, 2022,” said the flyer who did not wish to reveal his identity.

“The public is not aware that such toys are banned. Nowhere on the airport premises, booking platforms or on social media is such a rule mentioned...,” he added.

To the complaint raised Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force, on X replied, “Thank you for your feedback. We are looking into the complaint. An appropriate remedial action is being taken. Any inconvenience is being regretted.”