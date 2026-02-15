Farm loan waiver likely by June this year, says minister

The Maharashtra government is likely to announce a farm loan waiver by June this year, agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne said on Saturday, offering fresh hope to farmers who have been demanding relief amid rising input costs and recurring climate-related losses. Bharne said the government was sensitive to farmers’ concerns. (HT FILE)

Speaking to reporters in Indapur, Bharne said a committee appointed by the state government to study the feasibility and impact of a farm loan waiver is expected to submit its report by April. “Once the committee submits its report, the cabinet will deliberate on it and take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Bharne said the government was sensitive to farmers’ concerns. “This has been a long-standing demand. We will definitely take a decision in favour of farmers,” he said, adding that the government would act after assessing the financial and administrative implications of such a move.

The issue of farm loan waiver has remained politically sensitive in Maharashtra, particularly after successive years of erratic rainfall, unseasonal showers and rising debt burden on small and marginal farmers. Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of delaying its poll promise on farm loan relief.

During the election campaign, the BJP had assured voters that it would implement a farm loan waiver after coming to power. Since then, the party has faced sustained criticism from opposition leaders and farmer organisations over the lack of a concrete announcement.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has earlier defended the government’s position, stating that the party remains committed to its promises. “Whatever we promise during elections, we ensure it is implemented,” Fadnavis had said.

With the committee’s report expected in April, political observers say the coming months will be crucial, especially as the government balances fiscal constraints with mounting pressure from farmers and opposition parties ahead of future electoral contests.