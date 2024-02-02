Father kills teen son in Solapur over porn addiction

A 43-year-old man allegedly killed his teenage son by forcing him to consume cold drinks laced with sodium nitrate in Solapur. The incident occurred on January 13. The accused identified as Vijay Battu’s was angry as his son was addicted to watching porn and he was poor at studies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Vijay Battu’s was angry as his son was addicted to watching porn and he was poor at studies. He received several complaints from the school about the same. The victim also engaged in fights with his sister on several occasions.

A complaint was lodged by the mother of the deceased, identified as Kirti Battu on January 13.

During the probe, Vishal was found dead on the roadside near Tuljapur Naka in Solapur.

Ajay Jagtap, police inspector and investigating officer from Jodbhavi police station, said, “Initially we lodged an accidental death but we suspected foul play in the teenager’s death and accordingly began an investigation.”

“We found the behaviour of Vijay suspicions during the investigation. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing his son by making him consume cold drinks laced with sodium nitrate and abandoning him at the roadside near Tuljapur Naka,” said Jagtap.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Karankot said that the accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody for further investigation.