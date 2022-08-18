FDA bans use of stapler pins, cello tape for food packaging; hoteliers, delivery agents confused
While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an advisory for eateries, restaurants and other establishments not to use stapler pins and cello adhesive tapes but only food grade material for packaging food items, hoteliers and those involved in food delivery have expressed confusion saying that this is unnecessary
About the advisory, Sanjay Naragude, joint commissioner FDA (food), said that though there have been no cases so far where stapler pins or cello tape used to package food has been swallowed, the FDA has issued precautionary measures for the same.
“We see that food packaging is often carried out with stapler pins or cello tapes by small vendors. These can be accidentally swallowed by consumers risking their health. As a precautionary measure, we have advised all food vendors not to use these materials to package food,” said Naragude.
“We have advised food delivery platforms and hotels to use food grade packaging material to ensure the safety of food. In case extra cost is incurred, the consumers should pay for it. It is for their own safety,” said Naragude.
Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA), said that the FDA advisory has not yet reached the association. “Hotels do not use stapler pins while packaging parcels; they use adhesive tape for secure packaging. The tape is attached to the container and as it is an adhesive, the chances of it falling in food items is very less,” said Shetty.
Restaurants prefer tapes to package food that is delivered by most food delivery firms. Pratap Gowky, owner of an eatery at Bharti Vidyapeeth, which sells south Indian food items, said he uses tape which is convenient and affordable. “However if the FDA has banned it, officials should tell us what to use next,” Gowky said.
In 2019, a letter was issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a statutory body under the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW), which stated that the use of stapler pins and cello adhesive tapes should be discouraged and awareness about the same should be created. “There is an urgent need to discourage the use of staple pins to pack food items in plastic or paper bags by creating awareness among businesses, especially unorganised food business operators and consumers, about their harmful effects,” the letter stated. However, there had been no advisories or suggestions to package food in an alternative manner.
-
Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023
Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10.
-
Of 108 trauma centres planned in Maha in 2013, only 63 are running
The Maharashtra government's project to build 108 trauma care centres across the state and national highways to reduce accidental deaths is yet to near completion after nine years. The project was started in 2013 to build trauma care centres and, nine years later, only 63 are running, 15 is facing construction delays and 30 remains on paper.
-
Janmashtami ’22: 961 Dahi handi mandals in Pune to celebrate with renewed fervour
After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, various localities in Pune are geared up to welcome Laddu Gopal with revived fervour! From young ones dressed as Radha or Krishna, to dahi handi, there's a lot planned for Janmashtami. This year, the police department has given permissions to 961 dahi hadi mandals. This is a considerable increase , compared to the 900 mandals that were given permission in 2019.
-
2,500 police officials deployed for dahi handi, special squads to keep eye on revellers
With dahi handi celebrations taking place after a gap of two years, all dahi handi mandals have geared up for the big day. Special squads have been formed by the Pune police to keep a watch on drunk people as well as those indulging in eve-teasing and troubling women in the crowds.
-
Pune auto drivers demand hike in fare
Autorickshaw drivers in the city have demanded a hike in fares amid surge in fuel and compressed natural gas prices. It was proposed that the demand would be presented before the Regional Transport Authority for discussion and approval. The RTA of Pune division had increased the autorickshaw fares by Rs2 from August 1. The notification about the same was issued by RTA on July 25 and it was later put on hold on July 28.
