Feedback on state curriculum to be accepted till Feb 29

The State Curriculum Framework - School Education (SCF-SE) has been put together after reviewing the National Curriculum Framework - School Education (NCF-SE) considering the implementation of the New Educational Policy 2020.

Shobha Khandare, joint director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, has invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the curriculum, which will be accepted till February 29.

“The State Curriculum Plan for school education has been prepared in the background of NEP implementation and feedback is being accepted. Language, Mathematics, Science, Art, Physical Education, Sociology, and Interdisciplinary Education, as well as Vocational Education, School Culture and Process Support System and Intertemporal Areas, can be submitted till February 29,” said Khandare.

The views, feedback, and suggestions of the teachers, parents, students, regional officers, and expert citizens regarding the curriculum plan will be sought and the changes will be made accordingly.

“We look forward to submitting our suggestions on the State curriculum framework as it is important for our students’ future. Many new changes are expected to happen through this process in the field of education,” said Prof Ganesh Swaminathan, a senior educationist.