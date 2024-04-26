 Fewer applications this year for RTE admissions - Hindustan Times
Fewer applications this year for RTE admissions

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 26, 2024 07:38 AM IST

This is mainly due to the private schools not being included this year in the RTE admissions, said officials

Till Thursday around 33,000 students have applied for Right to Education (RTE) admissions, whereas in last academic year more than 82,000 students had applied.

The last day to file for admissions is April 30. The deadline can be extended if the number of applications is less, said officials.
The last day to file for admissions is April 30. The deadline can be extended if the number of applications is less, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This is mainly due to the private schools not being included this year in the RTE admissions, said officials.

The online admission process for 25 per cent of reserved seats under the RTE is being implemented in the state. However, this year only government schools and private Marathi medium-aided schools are included.

The last day to file for admissions is April 30. The deadline can be extended if the number of applications is less, said officials.

“The admissions figures show that education is a throw-away stream. It is clear in whose interest this change was made,” said Mukund Kirdat, AAP Parents Union.

News / Cities / Pune / Fewer applications this year for RTE admissions
