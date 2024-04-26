Fight between deputy engineer, security guards at PMC headquarters

PUNE Security guards, on Wednesday, attacked a deputy engineer at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building gate after the officer denied showing his identity card and was forcing them to allow him to exit the premises from the entry gate. The incident took place on Wednesday. Security guards attacked deputy engineer at PMC building gate after the officer denied showing his identity card and wanted to exit the premises. (HT FILE)

The additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP on Thursday gave instructions to investigate the entire episode.

According to officials, PMC has deputed three transgender security guards, including others at the headquarters. As the official was not willing to show his identity card and arguing with them there was a heated exchange of words between them. The guards then asked the official to enter his details in the register to which the official denied. The altercation turned violent and the official was attacked by the guards.

A few months back the same official was suspended for misbehaving with a civic staff.