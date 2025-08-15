File FIRs against builders violating water supply affidavits: Divisional commissioner

Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar on Thursday directed local bodies and housing societies to file FIRs against builders who fail to supply water as promised in their affidavits. He also ordered action against tanker operators found supplying polluted or contaminated water. Muley also suggested that PMC, PCMC, and PMRDA hold separate monthly meetings to address society grievances. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pulkundwar headed a meeting of the special committee to address water shortages in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and PMRDA areas. The meeting, held as per Bombay high court directions in April 2023 while hearing PIL 126/2023 filed by residents over urban water problems, was attended by representatives from around 250 housing complexes. Most societies submitted written grievances to their respective local bodies.

The commissioner instructed all local bodies to make builder affidavits public, enabling residents to take necessary action. He also urged citizens to be cautious while signing agreements and to carefully read the terms and conditions.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the commissioners of PMC, PCMC, and the CEO of PMRDA—whose attendance is mandatory under high court orders—Pulkundwar noted that their presence was crucial for addressing operational issues. Advocate Satya Muley, representing housing societies, said legal notices would be issued to the three absent officials.

“As the special committee has met nearly six times in a year without visible results, legal action in the form of a contempt petition is being planned. The divisional commissioner has requested me to assist societies in filing FIRs and taking criminal action against builders violating water affidavits,” he said.

Dattatraya Deshmukh, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, criticised PCMC’s approach. “The civic body is giving awards to societies just for the sake of it, while residents face water shortages. I don’t understand why PCMC accepts such affidavits—if the civic body can’t arrange water, how will the builder?” he said.

PCMC additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil, who attended the meeting, said orders have been issued to file FIRs, but some clauses in the documents need cross-verification.

“Developers submit affidavits to PCMC promising water supply until pipelines and tap connections are installed. But in agreements with buyers, they state that the society or residents must arrange the water. That said, water issues in PCMC are minimal and most have been resolved,” he added.