FIR after Salman fans burst crackers while watching Tiger 3

Pune: A day after Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon town of Nashik district screening the actor’s latest movie ‘Tiger 3’, causing panic among viewers, the police on Monday filed a case against unidentified persons. Chavani Police Station on Monday filed case against unidentified persons after fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon screening Salman Khan’s (in pic) latest movie Tiger 3. (AFP FILE)

A video of the incident went viral showing fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, where Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ was screened.

Whistles are heard in the video as Salman Khan appears on the screen. Within moments people were seen running for safety as the crackers burst, prompting authorities to take action.

Following the incident, Chavani Police Station has registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Aniket Bharati, assistant superintendent of police, Malegaon, said, “Yesterday, some people burst firecrackers during the screening of the film ‘Tiger 3’. A case has been registered against them. I appeal on behalf of the police to not burst firecrackers inside theatres as it may lead to untoward incidents.”

According to Bharati, Mohan Cinema has also been given notice, asking the management to take precautionary measures.

“If there is some mistake happening from their side, strict action will be taken against them,” said Bharati on being asked if action will be taken against the theatre owner.

Salman also reacted to the viral video calling the incident “dangerous” and urged people to avoid “putting ourselves and others at risk”.

“I’m hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe,” the Bollywood superstar said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans had turned up in large numbers in theatres to watch ‘Tiger 3’, a new release from Khan that hit the screens in multiple languages on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

