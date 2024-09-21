FIR against 30 mandals for noise level violations during Ganeshotsav 

Pune city police have registered 30 cases against Ganesh Mandals across the city out of which 11 cases were registered for violating guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court related to noise pollution. As per the data shared by Pune City Police, from September 7 to 17, police filed six non-cognizable offences apart from the 30 cases. (HT FILE)

Cases were registered for noise level violations during the Ganesh Festival this year, however, no case was filed for the use of laser beams. As per the data shared by Pune City Police, from September 7 to 17, police filed six non-cognizable offences apart from the 30 cases.

Data further states that the highest 13 cases and 4 NCs were reported in Zone 1 followed by 8 cases in Zone 2, four cases and an NC in Zone 5. Police confirmed that in most of the cases, they have issued notices and have not made any arrests yet.

Seema Dhakane, police inspector (Special Branch) said, “A total of 30 cases were registered against various Ganesh Mandal during this year’s Ganesh Festival out of which 11 were related to violation of noise pollution guidelines. Our teams are working to analyse recorded noise pollution data; accordingly, further action will be taken.”

Police said that these cases were filed against officer bearers of the Ganesh Mandals under relevant sections of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000 and the Indian Environment Act. Under this law, there is a provision for punishment of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

Citizens and activists had already raised several complaints about the high noise levels during Ganesh Festivals, but they were surprised after they came to know that police registered only 30 cases.

Rupesh Mhetre, a resident of Navi Peth, alleged police for their inaction. “We all have witnessed the huge noise of sound systems during the Ganesh immersion procession by many Ganesh Mandals. In fact, we have raised complaints as well, but we know that nothing will happen. To show action, police will register a few cases and let them go.’’

According to the Police, the highest number of cases 108 were registered in 2023, followed by 42 cases in 2019, 8 cases in 2022, 5 cases in 2020 and a single case in 2021. In various parts of the city, groups/ mandalas celebrated the 10-day festival by ignoring police orders to maintain noise levels, which led to participants suffering from discomfort, hearing loss and many other health issues.

Last year, during the Ganesh Festival, many suffered health issues due to the impact of high-decibel noise. Hence this year Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar conducted a meeting with prominent mandals and instructed them to adhere to norms set by the court otherwise they will face strict action.

Despite the restrictions, various mandals in the city went ahead with high-volume sounds for Ganesh Festival celebrations. The installation of large music systems and loudspeaker walls created significant inconvenience for citizens.