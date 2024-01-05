FIR against Awhad over his controversial remarks

The Vishrambaug Police on Friday booked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad for his controversial remarks on Lord Ram, while addressing a rally in Shirdi. The NCP leader was booked based on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president Dheeraj Ghate. After his controversial remarks, Awhad issued an apology the next day, asserting that he had evidence to support his claim and that he did not make the statement without proper knowledge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The case has been registered by Pune police at Vishrambaug Police Station under Indian Penal Code section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Speaking to Hindustan Times Ghate said, “We have submitted our complaint in writing at Vishrambaug Police station on Thursday. In response, police registered an FIR on Friday against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad for his controversial statement about Lord Ram.”

Ghate went on to say that no one can damage his party’s or followers’ feelings by making such unfounded statements.

The NCP MLA on Wednesday claimed that Lord Ram belonged to the bahujans, and was a non-vegetarian. He further added that if the lord spent 14 years in the forest then how would he remain vegetarian?

After his controversial remarks, Awhad issued an apology the next day, asserting that he had evidence to support his claim and that he did not make the statement without proper knowledge.

Following this the BJP criticised Awhad for his controversial remarks, and organised protests in various parts of the city demanding his arrest.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis dismissed NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad’s assertion that Lord Ram was non-vegetarian, labelling it as a mere publicity stunt. He characterised the statement as foolish, stating, “Badnam hoye to kya hua, naam tu hua.’’ Fadnavis was in Pimpri Chinchwad for a health camp organised by the BJP. (With agency inputs)