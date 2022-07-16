FIR against two for road rage
The Hinjewadi police have lodged an FIR against an accident victim and his brother for assaulting a tempo driver. The accident victim, identified as Sanket Shedge, and his brother were on their two-wheeler when it hit a tempo at Ghotawade phata on July 12.
According to the complaint, the tempo driver, identified as Ramesh Pawar, offered to treat the two-wheeler rider at a hospital. Instead, the duo called their relatives and assaulted Pawar. Shedge strangulated the tempo driver’s neck and left him unconscious in rainwater pool. Later, eyewitnesses and the tempo driver’s family rushed him to Medipoint Hospital and was discharged after treatment. An FIR was lodged against Shedge and his brother on Thursday. No arrests have been made yet.
-
Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G's office said on Friday. Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi could not be contacted for comments.
-
Punjab Police hunt for duo who fired RPG at intelligence office
Over two months after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police claim to be closing in on the two attackers. While Divanshu belongs to Haryana's Jhajjar, Deepak is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had allegedly also used the duo to execute two murders — one in Maharashtra's Nanded (where the gangter-turned-terrorist's group is mainly active) and another in Amritsar.
-
AAP slams MCD move to increase trade and storage licence fee
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- under the of the BJP-led central government -- has increased the trade and storage licence fee from ₹500 to up to ₹1 lakh. The AAP has demanded a rollback of the increased fee, to ensure a relief to the traders, said Pathak. Pathak claimed that the BJP is mainly targeting the small traders.
-
Karnataka to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations: Sudhakar
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav. All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said.
-
Death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rises to 33, says CMO
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rose to 33 with one more death in Khanapur town in Belagavi on Friday, a statement from the chief minister's office said. According to the statement, the 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk died after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. The video conferencing was held from a private hotel in Devanahalli, the CMO statement said.
