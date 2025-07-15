FIR in connection with fake Shaneshwar Devasthan apps duping devotees

PUNE: The Cyber Cell of Ahilyanagar District Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly creating fake websites and mobile applications in the name of Shaneshwar Devasthan and duping devotees by collecting money under the pretext of providing VIP darshan and pooja services. Shani Shingnapur - PHOTO BY S. BURMAULA 15/10/2002

The FIR was filed on Saturday by PSI Sudam Kakade, following multiple complaints, including one from the Shaneshwar Devasthan trust submitted on June 4. Two more complaints from private individuals had also flagged the scam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that thousands of devotees may have been misled through cloned digital platforms that mimicked the official website and apps of the temple. These fake apps and URLs offered services like VIP darshan, online pooja, abhishek, and oil offerings, without any authorisation from the temple trust.

“We have registered an FIR and identified at least five fake platforms. A dedicated team is working to trace and arrest those responsible,” said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Ahilyanagar district.

According to investigators, the accused created fraudulent digital payment interfaces and websites closely resembling the temple’s official portals. Devotees unknowingly made payments and donations, which were routed into private accounts.

Despite reaching out to complainants for further legal formalities, the police reportedly did not receive responses, but proceeded with registering the FIR to prevent further fraud.

The Shaneshwar Devasthan trust has issued an advisory urging devotees to verify official digital links before making any payments, and to report suspicious apps or websites immediately.

The issue was also raised by Nevasa MLA Vitthal Langhe in the Assembly. Responding to it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured strict action against those exploiting the name of Lord Shaneshwar for financial gain.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 336(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

On Mon, 14 Jul 2025 at 21:49, Yogesh M Joshi <yogesh.joshi@htlive.com> wrote:

FIR in connection with fake Shaneshwar Devasthan apps duping devotees

Shrinivas Deshpande

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com

PUNE: The Cyber Cell of Ahilyanagar District Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly creating fake websites and mobile applications in the name of Shaneshwar Devasthan and duping devotees by collecting money under the pretext of providing VIP darshan and pooja services.

The FIR was filed on Saturday by PSI Sudam Kakade, following multiple complaints including one from the Shaneshwar Devasthan trust submitted on June 4. Two more complaints from private individuals had also flagged the scam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that thousands of devotees may have been misled through cloned digital platforms that mimicked the official website and apps of the temple. These fake apps and URLs offered services like VIP darshan, online pooja, abhishek, and oil offerings—without any authorization from the temple trust.

“We have registered an FIR and identified at least five fake platforms. A dedicated team is working to trace and arrest those responsible,” said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Ahilyanagar district.

According to investigators, the accused created fraudulent digital payment interfaces and websites closely resembling the temple’s official portals. Devotees unknowingly made payments and donations, which were routed into private accounts.

Despite reaching out to complainants for further legal formalities, the police reportedly did not receive responses, but proceeded with registering the FIR to prevent further fraud.

The Shaneshwar Devasthan trust has issued an advisory urging devotees to verify official digital links before making any payments, and to report suspicious apps or websites immediately.

The issue was also raised by Nevasa MLA Vitthal Langhe in the Assembly. Responding to it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured strict action against those exploiting the name of Lord Shaneshwar for financial gain.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 336(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.