Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire breaks out at Cosmos Bank on Tilak Road, no casualties

Fire breaks out at Cosmos Bank on Tilak Road, no casualties

pune news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Considering the situation, fire brigade officials entered the building by using breathing apparatus and doused the fire within few minutes

Acting on the call, a team of fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found heavy smoke had engulfed the building. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)
Acting on the call, a team of fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found heavy smoke had engulfed the building. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A fire broke out at Cosmos Bank, Tilak road branch, on Friday night. No casualties were reported.

According to fire brigade officials, they received a call at 11pm about fire on the ground floor of the building located at Sadashiv Peth.

Acting on the call, a team of fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found heavy smoke had engulfed the building. Considering the situation, fire brigade officials entered the building by using breathing apparatus and doused the fire within few minutes.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson of Pune fire brigade department, said, “Some furniture, cash counters and other wooden equipment were gutted in the fire, however, no casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.”

In another fire incident, the fire brigade received a call at 4.42 am on Saturday that a fire broke out at a home near Gokhale Institute of Economics and Politics. A fire brigade vehicles and teams from Deccan fire station reached the spot and doused the fire within 15 minutes.

The roof of the house and electrical equipment was gutted in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out