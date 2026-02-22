Fire guts 19 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out past midnight on Saturday near Lohia Udyan in Hadapsar, destroying around 19 shanties belonging to labourers. Officials reported no injuries or fatalities in the incident. A fire engine from Hadapsar immediately rushed to the spot and began operations. (HT)

According to fire brigade officials, they received a call around 2:20 am from the Hadapsar fire station about the incident. A fire engine from Hadapsar immediately rushed to the spot and began operations.

Officials said the fire was intense because the houses were made of tin sheets and bamboo. Fire engines could not easily access the exact spot, which allowed the flames to spread quickly. Additional fire engines were called from the BT Kawade Road, Kale Borate, and Kondhwa Khurd fire stations.

Firefighters used water jets and spray lines to control the blaze. Two water tankers from Kondhwa Khurd and the Central Fire Station at Lohia Nagar were also pressed into service. After continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Pramod Sonawane, fire officer, said, “Initially, motorcycles caught fire, which further spread to shanties. As soon as the fire started spreading, workers began coming out and saved their lives. Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported.”

According to Sonawane, there were more than 50 shanties belonging to people working at various construction projects; 19 were destroyed.

“We are collecting all information about the fire incident. The tahasildar officer was also informed, and after the panchanama, the municipal corporation will provide all necessary help,” said Amol Pawar, assistant commissioner, Wanowrie–Ramtekdi ward office.