FIRs increase against illegal sky signs in Pune

PUNE Following repeated complaints about illegal banners defacing a majority of chowks, signals and junctions in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified action against those responsible for putting them up. According to the quarterly report of the licensing and sky sign department, the PMC has taken action against 103,898 such unauthorised boards which includes hoardings, boards, flags, posters and banners.

Yashwant Mane, deputy commissioner, license and sky sign department, said, “The drives have been active for years. However now, we have increased the machinery and manpower. We have added around 120 people to the force dedicated to removal of the illegality.”

As per a 2017 Bombay high court (HC) order, corporations cannot grant permission to erect sky signs or advertisements that would distract motor vehicle drivers or pedestrians. Qaneez Sukhrani, an activist who has filed a contempt petition at the Bombay HC, said, “In spite of the order, the PMC has not adhered to strict directions. These illegal sky signs pollute the environment and hinder the road users’ view as well as traffic movement. They are against the IRC norms.”

These illegal sky signs are installed on public property such as street electric poles, barriers, barricades, footpaths and MSEDCL junction boxes. “Though the sky signs are removed, the steel and bamboo structures are intact. So, the complete circle of action is not taken,” Sukhrani said.

Those responsible for putting up such illegal sky signs are penalised under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which makes it a cognisable offence where cost of removal of the illegality must be recovered from the violators.

“The PMC removes the banners but not many cases are filed. The structures are not only a hindrance but also dangerous,” said Ravindra Pachundkar, advocate, Bombay HC, who is fighting the case for Sukhrani.

“The corporation needs to create a page on its website for citizens to complain about these signs and provide a contact number for the same. But no such provision is being made,” Pachundkar said.

Although the PMC has intensified the drive with more rapid action, less than five cases have been filed at police stations. “The PMC should file more cases and recover fines depending on the type and size of the illegality. When all this is done, only then there will be a serious impact,” Pachundkar said.