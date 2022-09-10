Five Covid deaths reported in Pune district during 10-day Ganpati fest
Health officials from the state department noted that Ganpati celebrations may lead to a rise in Covid cases in the city over the next few days
Health officials from the state department noted that Ganpati celebrations may lead to a rise in Covid cases in the city over the next few days. During the ten-day Ganesh festival the city reported five deaths due to the infection.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 734 fresh cases and one death, while Pune district reported 122 new cases and no deaths. Health department officials confirmed that over the span of next few weeks, daily caseload may report a rise.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that with the festivities the cases may see a rise.
“As of now, the hospitalisation is low and the health infrastructure is on alert for rising cases. At least 2,000 samples are being tested daily and we are monitoring daily cases,” said Dr Wavare.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said,“At present, a subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75 is dominating other covid variants in the state. Hospitalisation is low but the transmissibility of the variant is higher. Hence, high risk patients must be completely vaccinated and wear masks.”
He added that the latest genome sequencing report also suggests that BA 2.75 sub variant patients are on the rise, while patients BA.5 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing, added Dr Awate.
Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hospital board of India, Pune chapter said that there are other infections on the rise. “We have seen that the spread of Covid this time is limited. But due to the festivities and crowding there are other diseases that are on the rise like dengue, chikungunya and swine flu. Wearing of masks should be encouraged as this will protect the vulnerable groups,” he said.
