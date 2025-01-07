Menu Explore
Five former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators join BJP

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2025 05:34 AM IST

five former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of cabinet minister and BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

In a big blow to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT), five former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of cabinet minister and BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and other party leaders.

Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, and others were present at the induction ceremony at the BJP state unit office.
Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, and others were present at the induction ceremony at the BJP state unit office. (HT PHOTO)

The five former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena to join the BJP are Bala Oswal, Vishal Dhanawade, Pallavi Jawale, Sangeeta Thosar, and Prachi Alhat. Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, and others were present at the induction ceremony at the BJP state unit office.

Mohol and BJP secretary Baba Misal said, “As these five former corporators have joined the party, it will help to strengthen the party in the Parvati and Kasba Peth assembly constituencies. They are all very loyal Shiv Sena workers. Earlier, we were in an alliance and we all worked together. Now that they are joining us, it is a good thing.”

Whereas Oswal said, “We believe in Hindutva. We respect Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. But we did not like that our party joined hands with the Congress. On the issue of Hindutva, we have decided to join the BJP.”

BJP leaders said that the party will be fair to these leaders and give them appropriate responsibility. A BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, “Though the BJP inducted these former Shiv Sena corporators, some of the BJP workers got upset as they are worried that they will not get tickets for the municipal elections.”

