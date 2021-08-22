Five PMC ward offices account for55% of active coronavirus cases in city

In the weekly Covid-19 review meeting, the Pune district administration emphasised that special attention be paid to five out of the 15 ward offices in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that contribute to nearly 55% of active covid cases.

Among the said five ward offices, Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Aundh-Baner have the most number of active cases.

As on August 18, the Pune Municipal Corporation registered 2,056 active Covid cases out of which 1,134 were from five ward offices namely Hadapsar- Mundhwa (273); Aundh-Baner (244); Kothrud-Bavdhan (218); Sinhagad road (213); and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar (186).

In the week ended August 11 as well, the Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Aundh-Baner ward offices had the most number of active cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation officials said that all efforts are being taken to control the caseload in these areas.

“We all know the effective steps to be taken to control the spread of the virus. We have increased testing in these wards where the number of active cases is high. We are emphasising on contact-tracing and timely treatment,” said Dr Sanjeev Vavre, assistant health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.

“In ward offices such as Hadapsar and Aundh, priority is being given to the vaccination of super-spreaders. We have also strengthened health facilities in these areas. Thorough contact-tracing is being done in these areas,” said Dr Ashish Bharati, head of the health department, Pune Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on Friday, Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar had said that the number of tests should not drop under any condition. “Since the past four weeks, the positivity rate in Pune is declining. But under any condition, the number of tests should not decrease. If necessary, the administration should increase the number of tests,” Pawar had said.

The ward office which had become a hotbed of covid during the first wave – Bhawani peth – is now recording the least number of cases daily. During the week from August 12 to August 18, ward offices including Bhawani peth, Kasaba-Vishrambaugh, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi and Dhole Patil recorded the least number of covid cases daily.