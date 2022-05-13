Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune

Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands.

Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15.

During the meeting called between the Sahakarnagar residents and Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, the residents put forth nine demands to the forest department and stressed that the “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” would continue until the forest department acted upon the demands.

“We have decided to work together with citizens to improve the development of biodiversity project on Taljai hill. In the meantime, the forest department will not undertake any kind of cement and concrete work and will concentrate on planting trees, including Miyawaki forest, medicinal plants and bamboo forest. Also, as per the instructions given by the minister of state (forest), Pune, forest department, tree planting will be done in the Taljai hill area during the rainy season, with the participation of residents,” Patil said.

According to residents, large scale concreting is being carried out at Taljai as part of beautification initiatives. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.

Under the plan, forest department had proposed to design 30 hectares in forest Survey number 1, popular spot for visitors, with facilities like internal roads, open amphitheatre, kids play zone, natural trails for jogging and hiking and informative signages.

Known to be ecologically rich, Taljai hill located in the central part of Pune is also known for peacocks.

“It was a meeting called by the forest department on a very short notice where we presented our demands to the officer incharge,” said Indraneel Sadalge, convener, Sahakarnagar residents’ forum.

The demands put forth included citizen participation for any work on Taljai hill. “We want all relevant documents regarding the proposed development plan on Taljai tekdi (hill) should be made public within 24 hours,” said Sadalge.

The other demands made by residents included all the machinery, including earth moving equipment, must be removed from the forest area within 24 hours, and other dumped material, cement blocks and construction-related concrete lying in and around the forest land must be cleared within 24 hours, paver blocks, cemented walkways, walls, any other cement construction and other such structures should be removed from the tekdi within 7 days.

“The residents pointed out that it is illegal to erect fences and barricades in forests. All such fencing, gates, arches, and doors erected under the pretext of ‘gardens’ should be removed within 7 days,” he said.

For restoration of the affected biodiversity, a committee should be put up comprising forest officers, environment experts, political leaders with an understanding of environmental issues and members of the Sahakarnagar Citizens’ Forum as representatives of the citizens.

The committee should make an action plan within a month’s time, which should be implemented in a timely manner. The residents also demanded that if any such project is proposed on the forest land, a notice must be displayed at the entry point of Taljai Forest Area in such a manner that it is easily visible to the maximum number of people, at least 21 days in advance of the commencement of the said work. The public information must include the nature of work, timeline, total expenditure, contractor and other such details.

Plans on hold

Court allowed PMC to acquire Taljai hill land, a sub-judice property

107 acres: Project area

Rs120 crore: Project cost

7: Gardens proposed, including Nakshatra park, Bamboo park

5 acres: Sa Du Shinde cricket stadium to be developed

Parking proposed along with solar panel roof cover

Special stadium for women

E rikshaw facility

Land under forest department

The forest department had proposed to develop 30 hectares in Survey number 1 with facilities, including internal roads, open amphitheatre, kids play zone, natural trails for jogging and hiking, and informative signages