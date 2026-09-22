Man says Bengaluru’s towering buildings, luxury cars inspire him to dream bigger: ‘Your mindset expands’
A Bengaluru man said seeing luxury cars and towering buildings had pushed him to think bigger about his goals.
A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing why he believes living in a big city can influence people to dream bigger. In a video posted on Instagram, Raghav Magotra spoke about how being surrounded by towering buildings, luxury cars and ambitious people can change one’s outlook towards life and success.
(Also read: Bengaluru founder reflects on car-dependent life after trip abroad: ‘I now understand value of good footpath’)
According to Magotra, the environment of a metropolitan city can encourage people to raise their aspirations and think beyond what they may have previously considered achievable.
‘Your mindset expands’
Sharing his thoughts late at night, Magotra said, "If you have big dreams, try living in a big city. Look, I'm here. It's Sunday, 12 o'clock at night, and look, brother... When you see such huge buildings, your mindset expands. When I step out in Bangalore, I see Mercedes, I see Audis, I see Ferraris. When you see such big cars, you question yourself, 'Man, I want this too.' Mindset! The main thing is mindset, the people, the thinking. Let's go, brother! Let's go, brother!"
His remarks appeared to suggest that regularly being exposed to people, lifestyles and surroundings associated with ambition and financial success can motivate individuals to set larger goals for themselves.
The video was shared with the caption, "The reason why you should live in big city".
Watch the clip here:
Video draws reactions
The clip has attracted reactions from social media users, with several agreeing that one’s surroundings can have an impact on ambition and motivation. Others, however, pointed out that life in a metropolitan city comes with its own financial pressures.
(Also read: ‘Mehnat sabki khaas hai’: Bengaluru woman biker gives chocolate to female auto driver, praises her hard work)
One user wrote, “Big cities really do push you to dream bigger.” Another said, “Your surroundings can definitely influence your mindset.” A third person commented, “Bangalore has a different energy altogether.” Another user offered a more practical take, writing, “Big city, big dreams, but also big expenses!”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More