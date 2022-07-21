Four Maharashtra subdivisions report excess rainfall

Pune: Four subdivisions of Maharashtra have recorded excess rains till third week of July despite a brief lull in rainfall activity. Maharashtra has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall with only Sangli district registering deficiency. All other districts in the state have logged normal or excess rainfall.

Pune district has reported 65 per cent excess rainfall till July 20. The actual rainfall reported from June 1 to July 20 is 629.2 mm against the normal of 382.2 mm.

According to the weather department, Pune is likely to remain cloudy with chances of very light rainfall weather for the next few days.

The weather department noted that of the four divisions, central Maharashtra till July 20 has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall, and Konkan and Goa have reported 26 per cent. Drought-prone Marathwada registered 80 per cent excess rainfall and Vidarbha 54 per cent till July 20.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity over Maharashtra from the start of July very much covered the shortfall caused in the state due to poor pre-monsoon showers.

As per the weather department, the rainfall activity in Maharashtra is likely to remain below normal for many parts of the state till the end of July.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that from July 22 to July 28, Marathwada, east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal.

“Northern part of Maharashtra would receive good rainfall. At least 45 to 50 per cent of the state which includes areas from Marathwada and east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal between July 22 and July 28,” said Kashyapi.

According to the weather department, Sangli has reported 132 mm actual rainfall against the normal count of 199.9 mm resulting in deficiency of 34 per cent between June 1 and July 20.