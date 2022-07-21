Four Maharashtra subdivisions report excess rainfall
Pune: Four subdivisions of Maharashtra have recorded excess rains till third week of July despite a brief lull in rainfall activity. Maharashtra has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall with only Sangli district registering deficiency. All other districts in the state have logged normal or excess rainfall.
Pune district has reported 65 per cent excess rainfall till July 20. The actual rainfall reported from June 1 to July 20 is 629.2 mm against the normal of 382.2 mm.
According to the weather department, Pune is likely to remain cloudy with chances of very light rainfall weather for the next few days.
The weather department noted that of the four divisions, central Maharashtra till July 20 has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall, and Konkan and Goa have reported 26 per cent. Drought-prone Marathwada registered 80 per cent excess rainfall and Vidarbha 54 per cent till July 20.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity over Maharashtra from the start of July very much covered the shortfall caused in the state due to poor pre-monsoon showers.
As per the weather department, the rainfall activity in Maharashtra is likely to remain below normal for many parts of the state till the end of July.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that from July 22 to July 28, Marathwada, east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal.
“Northern part of Maharashtra would receive good rainfall. At least 45 to 50 per cent of the state which includes areas from Marathwada and east Vidarbha and south of central Maharashtra will report rainfall on the lower side of normal between July 22 and July 28,” said Kashyapi.
According to the weather department, Sangli has reported 132 mm actual rainfall against the normal count of 199.9 mm resulting in deficiency of 34 per cent between June 1 and July 20.
Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed. His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring hKhatik surfaced on social media.
29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017
PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017. During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022.
UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government. The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance. Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.
PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters' list on Thursday. As per the final voters' list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters' list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
