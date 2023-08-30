News / Cities / Pune News / Four including two minors charred to death after fire in hardware shop near Pune

Four including two minors charred to death after fire in hardware shop near Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 30, 2023 11:29 AM IST

The fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control in half an hour, officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said

Four members, including two minors, who were sleeping inside a hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad near Maharashtra’s Pune were charred to death in a fire incident early on Wednesday, officials said.

All the four persons were asleep inside the shop when the incident took place. (HT Photo)
All the four persons were asleep inside the shop when the incident took place. (HT Photo)

According to police, local residents found smoke billowing out of the shop early in the morning after which they informed the fire department.

The fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control in half an hour, officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read: Haveri fire accident: CM Siddaramaiah announces 5L compensation for the families of deceased

The fire personnel had to break open the shutter to douse the flames, eyewitnesses said.

However, by the time police and fire personnel managed to enter, four persons had already died.

According to the fire department, the fire happened due to a short circuit.

The deceased were taken to the hospital for postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out