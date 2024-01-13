Fraudulent sale: Defence Estates Office seals two bungalows in Cantt

The Defence Estates Directorate, Southern Command on Friday sealed two prime bungalows located on defence properties both of which are estimated to cost around ₹150 crore. The Defence Estates Directorate, Southern Command on Friday sealed Bungalow Number 22 is located on Napier Road in Pune Cantonment limits. (HT PHOTO)

The first property sealed is an Old Grant Bungalow (OGB) Number 15 on Stavely Road spread over 2 acres while sealed Bungalow Number 22 is located on Napier Road in Pune Cantonment limits.

The directorate has already initiated takeover proceedings of New Poona Club located in Bungalow Number 2 on Rajendrasinhji Road for non-payment of ₹17 crore dues, and on Tuesday sealed two-acre bungalow near Director of Defence Estates, Southern Command office and IDES officers enclave.

Saurav Ray, director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, said, “Each bungalow case shall be scrutinised and violators strongly taken to task. Both are fraud cases as they got the building sanction in the HORs (holder of rights) name whereas they had already purchased the property illegally.”

According to the defence estate officials, the Stavely Road property is a 5,500 sq ft luxury high ceiling bungalow centrally located in Pune Camp area. The directorate in its order dated January 5 had pointed out that on August 14, 2023, it had asked the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) to demolish and remove unauthorised construction from the bungalow.

On October 6, 2023, the PCB CEO replied that the unauthorised occupant had filed an appeal before the General Officer Commanding in Chief GOC-in-C. “Pending disposal of appeal, it is presumed that PCB possibly have decided not to go ahead with demolition. However, there is no bar or restriction on sealing the bungalow to avoid continued unauthorised construction and other unauthorised activities.”

The directorate then directed PCB CEO to take immediate action to seal the bungalow in coordination with DEO Pune by January 10 and submit report.

According to the Defence Estate Officials, a businessman fraudulently bought the Stavely Road bungalow in 2013 without official permission and applied for new building permission and got permission for demolition and construction of a new bungalow which was granted by PCB.

Regarding the Napier Road bungalow, the directorate had ordered the DEO, Pune to give final notice of five working days and sought an affidavit from the current occupant.

“Since there is a high possibility of the bungalow being illegally sold in case the affidavit is not submitted by the due date the bungalow be immediately sealed,” the directorate stated in its order.

The sale deed of the Napier Road bungalow reveals that the bungalow was sold to a businessman from Gultekdi for ₹7.50 crore. The IGR office document reveals that the original HOR and later his five children sold the property to the businessman.