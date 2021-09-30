From April 22, all new cars at government offices will be e-vehicles: Aaditya Thackeray

After April 2022, all state government offices when purchasing a new car or hiring a four-wheeler, will have to choose an electric vehicle, Aaditya Thackeray, environment and tourism minister of Maharashtra, said in Pune on Wednesday.

Thackeray visited Tata Motors and the Kinetic Green companies on Wednesday. Later he held a meeting on climate change and its impact on Pune.

Thackeray said, “As a government we decided that after April 2022, all government offices will need to procure e-vehicles, when purchasing any new vehicle or hiring a car. This does not mean that the existing fleet will get replaced immediately, but whenever any government office starts the process to procure a new car they need to buy an e-car, or even while hiring vehicles the same principle should apply.”

Thackeray added, “For various reasons like funds, it is not possible to change it in a single phase, but step by step electric vehicles will increase. I am also appealing to people from Mumbai and Pune to shift this mode of transport.”

Addressing some challenges that the electric-vehicle industry faces Thackeray said, “Now electric batteries have improved and citizens can travel upto 300km in one charge. Government is also promoting charging stations and citizens can erect the same at their homes and in housing societies.”

The state environment minister underline the threat climate change posed to the city and the state, citing huge losses in agriculture as well as urban infrastructure, with Rs4,500 crore paid out in compensation in last year for the same.

No politics, please

With Aaditya Thackeray in Pune and Pimpri -Chinchwad on Wednesday, it was expected that, given the municipal elections are on the horizon, some political statement would emerged. Thackeray said, “I met Sena office bearers, but today my priority is only climate-change related issues, so I will not make any political comment. Now as the number of Covid cases is lower, we are planning to visit all the divisions in Maharashtra where local self-government elections are scheduled.”