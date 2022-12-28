Home / Cities / Pune News / G20 programmes to be held at SPPU from January

G20 programmes to be held at SPPU from January

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST

The planning and preparations of the G20 programmes to be held at SPPU are in full swing and even the students are excited

A three-day online seminar will also be taken by G20 organisers for the students. (HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to hold one of the meetings which will be a part of the forthcoming G20 summit. A programme regarding youths of the country will be held at SPPU on January 16. A three-day online seminar will also be taken by G20 organisers for the students. Central government officials are already visiting the campus for preparation.

SPPU vice-chancellor prof Karbhari Kal said, “During the G20 summit, various events will be held across the country. A programme on youths of the country will be held at SPPU on January 16. Online seminars for students will be held from January 12-14. These seminars will be about the various initiatives under G20 summit and its functioning.”

“In March, another international seminar on global warming will be held at SPPU. Four international speakers and experts in the field will give lectures. These G20 programmes will have a positive effect for the university as MoUs between the countries, research project works and academic exchange programmes can occur in this process,” he added.

From last few days regular visits of senior officials from various departments of central and state government have increased at SPPU. The planning and preparations of the G20 programmes to be held at SPPU are in full swing and even the students are excited, said Kale.

Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
