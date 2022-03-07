Gadital flyover to resume operations for light vehicles next week
PUNE The repairing work of the Gadital flyover bridge is picking up pace and the bearing material for the pillars have arrived. As the work proceeds, the flyover from Pune to Solapur highway will soon resume operations for light vehicles next week, said officials.
This will give the local residents a much needed relief as from daily traffic congestions. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had shut all operations of the Gadital flyover since February 5.
“Three bearings of this flyover bridge were damaged and it were repaired as its manufacturing work was done at the factory. After repairing, they are all set to be installed back into the pillars. The work will be completed in a week and then we will resume operations for lighter vehicles,” said PMC executive engineer Indrabhan Randiwe.
In the inspection done by the PMC experts, it was noticed that pillar no. 17 of the flyover near the Mantri market has cracks and it was risky for heavy vehicles to pass through the flyover.
