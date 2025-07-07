Pune – After years of appeals and two fatal accidents at the steep slope near Gangadham Chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in coordination with the traffic police, has finally begun installing height barriers to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles through the area. Gangadham Chowk accident sparks action, height barriers finally being installed

On June 11 this year, a woman was killed in a tragic accident at the same spot, echoing a similar incident almost exactly a year earlier, on June 12, 2024, when another woman lost her life after being hit by a dumper truck. The 2024 accident had triggered massive protests and a rasta roko by local residents and political party workers, but despite repeated demands, safety measures had remained stalled.

Following the latest fatality, pressure mounted once again. Citizens, supported by local leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), renewed their calls for immediate action, including the installation of height barriers to block heavy vehicle access.

“The administration was waiting for clearance from the traffic police. Once that was granted, work could begin,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of PMC’s Road Department. He added that a delegation had also met Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and submitted a formal memorandum demanding urgent intervention.

In response, Commissioner Kumar, along with officials from the traffic police and PMC, visited the accident site last month to assess the situation. The officials assured citizens that emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines would not be obstructed by the barriers.

With final approvals now in place, work began on Saturday to install height barriers at key locations, including near Kanha Hotel and Aai Mata Mandir junction on Gangadham Road. The Road Department has also started painting rumble strips at several points to help reduce vehicle speed.

The move comes after months of sustained efforts by local citizens and political representatives. “We consistently demanded the installation of height barriers, submitted memorandums, and protested to highlight the risk. Unfortunately, it took two lives, but at least now something has been done,” said Santosh Nangare, NCP’s Parvati assembly president.

Residents said the stretch has long been a source of fear, especially during early morning and late evening hours when heavy vehicles descend the slope at high speeds.

“We were living in constant anxiety,” said Suresh Jagtap, a resident of a nearby housing society. “After the second fatality in June, we formed a group, started meeting officials, writing letters, and pushing for action. The installation of the barriers now feels like a small but important victory for our community. We hope it finally puts an end to these needless tragedies.”