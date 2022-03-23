Gangster Gaja Marne’s son booked for rape

PUNE Son of notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne has been booked for rape after a 22-year-old student filed a first information report (FIR) against him at Sinhagad police station on Monday.

Marne had recently joined ranks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused befriended her and engaged in a physical relationship on multiple occasions.

Later he shot an obscene video without the consent of the victim and threatened to upload it on social media, the complainant stated.