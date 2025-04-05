Gokhale Institute’s fall from grace: NAAC exposes deeper crisis

For decades, the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune stood as a beacon of academic excellence in India, producing economists and policymakers of national repute. However, its recent downgrade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to a ‘B’ grade with a score of 2.49 out of 4 has triggered alarm among students, faculty, and the academic community at large. It is the result of a series of governance failures, leadership turmoil, and administrative missteps that have plagued GIPE over the past few years. (HT)

This steep decline in accreditation—after having secured an ‘A+’ with 97.4 out of 100 in 2004 and ‘A’ with a CGPA of 3.07 out of 4 in 2016—has not occurred in isolation. It is the result of a series of governance failures, leadership turmoil, and administrative missteps that have plagued GIPE over the past few years.

The NAAC accreditation for GIPE expired in March 2021. However, multiple delays—including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and leadership changes—prevented the institute from undergoing timely reassessment. NAAC had also revised its evaluation criteria, shifting towards a more evidence-based approach, which placed additional pressure on institutions to document academic and administrative progress.

By the time GIPE finally submitted its Self-Study Report (SSR) and hosted a NAAC peer team visit from January 20 to January 22, 2025, the institute was struggling to meet the updated standards. Despite efforts such as appointing Deans, conducting administrative audits, and implementing ERP systems, the institute fell short in key parameters, leading to its significant downgrade.

A senior GIPE official, speaking anonymously, admitted that NAAC’s process had changed to focus more on quantifiable metrics. However, internal instability affected the institute’s ability to adapt. The institution needed steady leadership, but instead, it faced multiple disruptions.

The NAAC downgrade is only a symptom of a deeper problem—GIPE’s governance crisis. In September 2024, Ajit Ranade was removed as Vice-Chancellor after a three-member panel found alleged discrepancies in his appointment. He later moved the Bombay High Court, securing interim relief while contesting his removal. Shortly after Ranade’s removal, Chancellor Bibek Debroy resigned on September 27, 2024, citing moral grounds. In another sudden move, the Servants of India Society (SIS), GIPE’s parent body, removed noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal as Chancellor and replaced him with retired Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari.

This revolving door of leadership created uncertainty within the institution, affecting both faculty morale and academic planning. The situation was further complicated by financial constraints. Interim VC Prof. Shankar Das pointed out that GIPE is heavily dependent on state and central government grants, with little financial backing from SIS.

The Servants of India Society (SIS) has accused Sanyal and the new leadership of the institution’s fall.

In a letter dated April 2, reviewed by Hindustan Times, SIS president Damodar Sahoo cited the institute’s decline, particularly its recent ‘B’ grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), as a key reason for the decision.

He blamed Sanyal for failing to provide a “concrete plan of action” for the institution’s revival.

“We have noted some critical issues regarding the institute. GIPE is the ‘crown’ of the Servants of India Society, and it is difficult for us to witness its decline. The recent NAAC accreditation downgrade has raised serious concerns. Despite the institute’s historical legacy and high reputation, no concrete steps have been taken to address the situation,” Sahoo wrote to Sanyal in a letter on Wednesday.

The letter also highlighted concerns about interim Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Shankar Das, alleging that his tenure had negatively impacted GIPE’s operations, student admissions, and placements. Sahoo further claimed that proper procedures were not followed in recent recruitment processes.

“We feel there is no concrete plan of action for GIPE that you have provided. Hence, we are of the view that we should appoint an able Chancellor who would actively work to restore the Institute to its former reputation, the letter stated.

Despite attempts, Sanyal didn’t respond.

Meanwhile, the GIPE VC (interim) Professor Shankar Das sent a letter to SIS president Damodar Sahoo taking objection to the sudden removal of Sanyal.

“As per the UGC regulations, the Chancellor is appointed for a fixed term of five years, with eligibility for reappointment for one additional term. Sanjeev Sanyal was duly appointed as Chancellor of GIPE in October 2024, as widely reported and acknowledged, including in his public statement on October 6, 2024, and subsequent institutional actions under his leadership. The institute fraternity was extremely happy to have Sanjeev Sanyal as the Chancellor who is a renowned Economist, environmentalist & urban theorist. His term, therefore, extends until October 2029,” the letter read.

GIPE’s officiating deputy registrar Vishal Gaikwad said, “As per the UGC norms and guidelines, our Chancellor of GIPE is still Sanjeev Sanyal, and they are officially appointed by UGC for a tenure of 5 years. He cannot be removed all of sudden, and we have officially conveyed this to UGC today.”

While students at the GIPE campus are also a bit worried about these happening, a master’s student said on anonymity basis, “We got to know that the NAAC accreditation of GIPE was degraded to B Grade and so we are worried now if our placements may get affected. But we want Sanyal sir should continue as the Chancellor and a new full-time vice-chancellor should be appointed soon.”

This has impacted infrastructure maintenance, faculty hiring, and research funding—all factors that NAAC considers in its assessments.

Das emphasized that GIPE has been running on government funds and that SIS is not providing financial support. This, he said, has affected everything, from salaries to research projects.

The NAAC downgrade is a wake-up call for GIPE. The frequent changes at the top must stop, as a long-term vision requires continuity in administration. The institute needs to align with NAAC’s latest framework, ensuring strong research output, faculty development, and student engagement. Financial stability is another key challenge, and GIPE must secure diverse funding sources, including industry collaborations and alumni contributions, to reduce dependency on government grants.

As GIPE navigates this crisis, the larger academic community will be watching closely. Once a model of excellence, the institute now stands at a crossroads—will it recover, or will this be the beginning of a permanent decline?