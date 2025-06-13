Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold ornaments worth 69.70 lakh snatched at gunpoint

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 13, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Bund Garden police have booked two unidentified armed youths for whisking away eight parcels containing gold ornaments worth ₹60.70 lakh from a person in front of Pune railway station

Pune: The Bund Garden police have booked two unidentified armed youths for whisking away eight parcels containing gold ornaments worth 60.70 lakh from a person in front of Pune railway station at around 9.15am on June 11. The private firm staff had come to deposit the consignment when he was accosted by the accused who threatened him at gunpoint and decamped with the valuables.

Bund Garden police have booked two unidentified armed youths for whisking away eight parcels containing gold ornaments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60.70 lakh from a person in front of Pune railway station. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Bund Garden police have booked two unidentified armed youths for whisking away eight parcels containing gold ornaments worth 60.70 lakh from a person in front of Pune railway station. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the FIR, two robbers forcefully snatched eight parcels containing gold ornaments from the delivery boy by threatening him with a pistol. The man had transported the valuables from Mumbai to the Pune branch of the company.

Prathamesh Mane, 28, of Andheri and manager of Ambe Express Logistics Company has lodged a complaint at Bund Garden Police Station.

According to the police, the parcels were handed over to the logistics firm by Kothari and Kothari company’s Mumbai branch for delivery to Pune branch. The company’s employee boarded a train from Mumbai with the parcels and arrived in Pune. As he left the railway station, two individuals approached him, pressed a pistol against his waist and forcibly took away the parcels from him.

Ravindra Gaikwad, senior inspector, Bund Garden Police Station said, “CCTV footages show two individuals with faces covered. They will be nabbed soon.”

News / Cities / Pune / Gold ornaments worth 69.70 lakh snatched at gunpoint
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On