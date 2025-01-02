Menu Explore
Gorhe instructs PMC to improve lighting in public places to enhance women’s safety in Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 02, 2025 07:36 AM IST

On December 30, Hindustan Times published a report “Pune police urge PMC to install streetlights in deserted areas amid safety concerns, PMC cites challenges

Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of the legislative council, has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to improve lighting in dark and deserted areas for women’s safety. She emphasized strict enforcement of PMC systems to prevent incidents in private spaces and suggested making streetlights and CCTV mandatory for private developers under the PMC Act.

Gorhe released a statement which mentioned that Pune City Police has identified 274 dark and deserted spots in the city needing proper lighting. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Gorhe released a statement which mentioned that Pune City Police has identified 274 dark and deserted spots in the city needing proper lighting.

On December 30, Hindustan Times published a report “Pune police urge PMC to install streetlights in deserted areas amid safety concerns, PMC cites challenges.” Taking cognizance of the news report, Gorhe directed the PMC administration on Wednesday and gave instructions to municipal administration and police to identify such spots in the city and act promptly to address the issues.

Gorhe released a statement which mentioned that Pune City Police has identified 274 dark and deserted spots in the city needing proper lighting. However, a recent report revealed that the PMC is unable to provide lighting in some areas as they are private properties.

She has also instructed the PMC to install adequate lighting and CCTV in such locations to ensure public safety and complete the work within six months.

She emphasized making it mandatory for private developers to install streetlights and CCTV in private areas under the Municipal Corporation Act. Municipal and police officers have been directed to identify unsafe locations and address the issues promptly.

Gorhe also called for beautification and adequate lighting in difficult areas of the city, ensuring faulty streetlights are repaired without delay. She stressed the need for a strong municipal system to make women feel safe in Pune and its surroundings.

