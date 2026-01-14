Gorhe urges SEC to probe allegations of cash distribution in civic polls

Pune: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday alleged cash distribution and other irregularities in the run-up to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections and urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to probe the claims. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday alleged cash distribution and other irregularities in the run-up to PMC elections and urged SEC to probe the claims. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Gorhe claimed that although officials posted in areas where cash distribution was reported during previous elections had been transferred, similar practices were continuing elsewhere. She demanded an immediate review of the record of officials transferred over the past six months and called for transparency in the polling process.

“Winning elections by distributing money is a myth. If that were true, the Congress would never have lost elections,” she said, adding that a formal complaint would be lodged with the police regarding alleged cash distribution.

Gorhe alleged that key administrative and police officials were transferred during the election period and cautioned that pressure politics could lead to law and order problems. She urged the police to intensify patrolling and not succumb to political pressure, warning that failure to act could escalate tensions.

She also appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that citizens are clearly informed about the voting process at polling stations.

Gorhe said the party has prepared a development blueprint for the city and, if elected to power in the civic body, would focus on boosting tourism, improving school and healthcare facilities, strengthening infrastructure and resolving the issue of dual taxation in newly merged villages.

Referring to the state government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, Gorhe said the December instalments have started reaching beneficiaries’ bank accounts and clarified that the poll body has raised no objections to the scheme.

She alleged that Congress has opposed the scheme, and urged women to “identify their real opponents”. The scheme currently benefits over 22 million women, she said, adding that Sena stands firmly behind them.