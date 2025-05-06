Govt firm on Purandar airport project: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday reiterated the state government’s commitment to the proposed Purandar international airport project, appealing to farmers opposing land acquisition to withdraw their protest. Earlier in the day, the revenue minister met with Jitendra Dudi, the district collector, and other officials to discuss further action on land acquisition for the proposed airport at Purandar. (HT PHOTO)

He assured them that the government would offer them “best possible deal” in return for their land.

“The state government has already decided on the project. We will ensure that farmers are adequately compensated and benefit from the development,” he said.

Tensions in the region have escalated recently after the district administration faced strong resistance while attempting to conduct drone surveys for land measurement in the affected villages. A protest on May 3 turned violent, resulting in injuries to 18 policemen and damage to drone equipment. In light of this, the administration has paused survey operations for now.

Bawankule said he had interacted with some of the aggrieved farmers who remain reluctant to part with their land. Drawing parallels with the Mihan project in Nagpur, he said, “Locals cooperated there, and the project transformed the region. Something similar is possible in Purandar too.”

He added that the proposed airport and cargo facility would bring international connectivity to western Maharashtra and create new opportunities for the farming community through global exports.

“I asked the farmers to tell us what compensation they consider fair. I’ve requested them to share their expectations and demands within a week,” he said, indicating the possibility of revising the compensation package after reviewing their input.

The minister also addressed concerns about disinformation circulating on social media, which he said has contributed to confusion and mistrust among farmers regarding compensation rates. “We will provide a transparent, fair, and rewarding offer,” he said, adding that the government may even consider amending land acquisition norms if needed.

“Until a consensus is reached the drone-based land surveys in the seven affected villages will remain on hold,” he said.