Govt orders probe, owner of the unit arrested

The sparkling birthday candle-making factory in Talawade where the fire broke out on Friday was unauthorised as it was built in a red zone. The company was operating sans permission and fire safety-related compliance, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials. Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ordered a probe to ascertain who was at fault. Pawar also assured action against the guilty. A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station against the accused under sections 9(B) of the Explosives Act and sections 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (HT PHOTO)

“There will be an in-depth probe of the incident and the guilty will not be spared. We will also take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Pawar.

A fire broke out inside the Shivraj Enterprises unit, Talawade in which six people, all women, died in the incident and ten others, (nine women workers and the owner) were injured in the blaze which stocked highly inflammable material.

Nasir Shikalgar, owner of the unit, was arrested late night by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Shikalgar had rented the factory space to Sharad Sutar, where Sutar runs his firecracker candle brand ‘SNS’ registered under Shivraj Enterprises.

A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station against the accused under sections 9(B) of the Explosives Act and sections 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Manoj Lonkar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said that the company was functioning without permission and was set up on red zone land. As it was operating illegally in a red zone, the firm did not have fire compliance or fire NOC, civic officials said.

“We are still conducting the investigations. No construction is allowed on red zone land. We are conducting a survey of illegal companies operating in the red zone and no development zone,” he said.

The PCMC Fire Department received a call around 2.49 pm and six fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused within an hour of the incident. Given the highly inflammable raw material, all workers inside the factory were injured. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, informed PCMC officials.

Ajit Lakade, senior police inspector (SPI) attached to Dehu Road Police station, said, “The investigation is going on and we can’t say anything till the autopsies are completed.”

The deceased includes six women, and their identity is yet to be ascertained and the probe is under process.

The injured include Shilpa Rathod (31), Pratiksha Torne (16), Apeksha Torne (26), Kavita Rathod (45), Renuka Rathod (20), Komal Chaure (25), Usha Padve (40), Suman Rathod (40), Priyanka Yadav (32) and owner Sharad Sutar (45).

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), said, that two victims Shilpa Rathod and Pratiksha Torne who were severely burnt went directly to the Sassoon General Hospital.

“The remaining eight victims were brought to YCMH. We provide emergency medical care to the victims, and all have been shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Dr Kirankumar Jadhav, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, said, following the incident, ten victims were brought to the hospital.

“We have deployed additional doctors and nurses at the burn ward of SGH. The patients are provided the required medical attention and are under observation.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday evening announced a compensation of five lakh rupees for the kin of each deceased victim of the fire incident at sparkling birthday candle-making factory in Talawade. CM Shinde expressed condolences over the loss of life and announced that injured victims will be given medical treatment at government expense.