Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gunfire at folk art centre in Solapur; one injured

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:20 am IST

The incident occurred at Jai Malhar Loknatya Kala Kendra, located in Venegaon near Tembhurni, Solapur district

A case of open firing was reported at a folk art centre on the Pune-Solapur Highway, leaving one man injured, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Jai Malhar Loknatya Kala Kendra, located in Venegaon near Tembhurni, Solapur district.

A case of open firing was reported at a folk art centre on the Pune-Solapur Highway, leaving one man injured, police said on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case of open firing was reported at a folk art centre on the Pune-Solapur Highway, leaving one man injured, police said on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured has been identified as Deva Kothawale (27), a lodge owner from Pandharpur, who sustained a bullet wound to his left thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tembhurni, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to police, Kothawale had visited the centre with friends to attend a dance performance. Around the same time, the accused, Suraj Pawar, arrived with three associates. A dispute broke out between the two groups over the performance of a female dancer.

When the centre’s manager asked both parties to wait for half an hour, Pawar allegedly began abusing them, escalating the tension. The altercation continued into the parking area, where the manager attempted to intervene. At that point, one of Pawar’s associates reportedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Kothawale. Tembhurni Police Inspector Narayan Pawar visited the scene and recovered an empty cartridge. 

A case has been registered against Suraj Pawar and his three associates. Three suspects have already been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Gunfire at folk art centre in Solapur; one injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On