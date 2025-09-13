Gunfire at folk art centre in Solapur; one injured

A case of open firing was reported at a folk art centre on the Pune-Solapur Highway, leaving one man injured, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Jai Malhar Loknatya Kala Kendra, located in Venegaon near Tembhurni, Solapur district. A case of open firing was reported at a folk art centre on the Pune-Solapur Highway, leaving one man injured, police said on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured has been identified as Deva Kothawale (27), a lodge owner from Pandharpur, who sustained a bullet wound to his left thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tembhurni, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to police, Kothawale had visited the centre with friends to attend a dance performance. Around the same time, the accused, Suraj Pawar, arrived with three associates. A dispute broke out between the two groups over the performance of a female dancer.

When the centre’s manager asked both parties to wait for half an hour, Pawar allegedly began abusing them, escalating the tension. The altercation continued into the parking area, where the manager attempted to intervene. At that point, one of Pawar’s associates reportedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Kothawale. Tembhurni Police Inspector Narayan Pawar visited the scene and recovered an empty cartridge.

A case has been registered against Suraj Pawar and his three associates. Three suspects have already been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.