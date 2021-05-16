Gusty winds, rainfall to continue until May 17: IMD

With the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ passing through the coast of Maharashtra and Goa, Pune district and Pune city has experienced gusty winds and sporadic rainfall on Sunday. According to IMD officials, strong winds and rainfall will continue in Pune district until May 17.

The city reported light rainfall with cloudy weather throughout the day, and many ghat areas in Pune district were on alert for heavy rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune said that gusty winds and heavy rainfall at ghat areas in the district is expected until May 17.

“We have already issued a warning for heavy rainfall for ghat areas in the Pune district. This may continue on May 17 as well. Cyclone Tauktae is moving slowly towards Gujarat. However, along with the cyclone, there is a trough line over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra which is further regulating the weather over Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

He added that from May 17, strong winds will not grip Pune city and district.

“From May 18, the rainfall is likely to decrease in Pune district and the city,” forecasted IMD.

Kashyapi added that cyclone Tauktae is very likely to reach Gujarat as a very severe cyclonic storm.

As per IMD, cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify until May 17. It is also very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.

“The areas where it will make landfall in Gujarat may cause huge losses to life and property. Due to the cyclone, in Konkan and Goa isolated places may witness heavy rainfall in the next few days. Gusty winds will be experienced until May 17 in Konkan and Goa,” said Kashyapi.

He added that in Central Maharashtra, ghat areas will see heavy rainfall on Sunday and May 17.

“Marathwada and Vidarbha may experience light rains for the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

Pune on Sunday reported rainfall of 2.8 millimetre in Shivajinagar, 1.2 mm rainfall in Lohegaon and 2.3 mm rainfall in Pashan.

The day temperature on Sunday dipped as low as 30.2 degree Celsius as per IMD. Whereas Lohegaon reported day temperature at 31.5 degree Celsius during day.

Along with Pune, Kolhapur, Mahabaleshwar, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara also reported rainfall. Panjim on Sunday reported 124 mm rainfall.

Aurangabad and Parbhani in Marathwada and Akola and Amravati also reported rains on Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Sunday was at 42.7 degree Celsius at Brahmapuri. And the lowest minimum temperature reported was at 17.7 degree Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.