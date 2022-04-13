Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns.
At some centres like Swami Ramdev Baba sports complex at Taljai hills, the exercise equipment have been dumped at a corner.
Santosh Warule, head, PMC sports and cultural department, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
The civic official said that PMC is taking stock of sports and gym equipment to ascertain if it is in working condition or needs to be disposed of as scrap.
Warule said, “Though the tenure of some contractors has expired, the facility was in their possession. We will seal these centres soon.”
Many elected members had provided gym equipment from their ward development fund, to be maintained by PMC. “Though it is for public use, PMC owns the equipment,” Warule said.
Private gym operator Malhar Joshi said, “Following lockdowns, even private operators were unable to maintain equipment. Many were forced to closed down.”
Another gym instructor Sushil Marathe said, “During lockdowns, police did not allow us to open our centres. Then how could we maintain exercise equipment?”
-
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
-
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
-
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
-
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
-
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
