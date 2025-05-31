Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Hagawane brothers booked for allegedly using fraudulent address to get weapon licence

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 31, 2025 07:12 AM IST

According to police sources, the Hagawane brothers are accused of submitting forged documents and providing misleading information for taking weapon licences

Two separate criminal offences were lodged on Thursday against Shashank Hagawane and his brother Sushil Hagawane at the Warje and Kothrud police stations for allegedly using fraudulent means for obtaining gun licences.

Sushil obtained licence for .32 bore pistol on November 1, 2022 on the basis of address proof of 79/1 Mokatenagar on Paud Road in Kothrud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, Shashank allegedly submitted address document of flat number 203, Sargam Colony in Karvenagar to get licence for .32 bore pistol on December 22, 2022. However, Sagar Babanrao Dangat, owner of the flat, said Shashank never lived in the house. Police have filed a case against Shashank under Sections 177, 191, 192, 193, 417, 420 of the IPC and Sections 30 of the Arms Act.

Sushil obtained licence for .32 bore pistol on November 1, 2022 on the basis of address proof of 79/1 Mokatenagar on Paud Road in Kothrud. Police investigation revealed that the accused hired the flat by telling the owner Ananta Kandhare that due to family disputes he and his wife are renting out the property. But according to the owner, the accused never shifted there but four to five people occupied the flat for seven to eight months and left the property.

A case has been filed against Sushil at Kothrud police station under Sections 177, 191, 192, 193, 417, 419 of the IPC and Sections 30 of the Arms Act.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, died by suicide at her marital home in Pune on May 16. The police have arrested Rajendra Hagawane, wife Lata, daughter Karishma and sons Sushil and Shashank.

Vaishnavi’s family has alleged that she was tortured by the family of her husband Sushil for dowry.

News / Cities / Pune / Hagawane brothers booked for allegedly using fraudulent address to get weapon licence
