HD Kumaraswamy backs Pune’s 1,000 E-bus acquisition

In a significant development aimed at enhancing Pune’s public transportation infrastructure, a detailed discussion was held today in New Delhi between the Union Minister of Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol regarding the procurement of 1,000 electric buses for the city. The proposal from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), outlining the need for these buses, has already been submitted to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The initiative to strengthen Pune’s public transport system is part of a broader strategy that includes the expansion of metro routes and the modernisation of PMPML. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the meeting, Minister Kumaraswamy expressed a positive outlook on the proposal and emphasised the importance of expediting the subsequent processes.

The initiative to strengthen Pune’s public transport system is part of a broader strategy that includes the expansion of metro routes and the modernisation of PMPML. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met with PMPML officials in Mumbai to discuss the matter, leading to the submission of a proposal to the Reserve Bank of India.

The process of acquiring these 1,000 buses has now gained momentum, with all parties involved working towards swift implementation. Minister Kumaraswamy’s support and the state’s financial commitment indicate a strong collaborative effort to improve Pune’s public transportation system.

“The acquisition of 1,000 electric buses is a monumental step towards transforming Pune’s public transportation landscape. This initiative not only aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability but also addresses the growing demand for efficient and reliable urban mobility. I commend the efforts of the Union Minister and the state government in facilitating this project,” said Mohol.