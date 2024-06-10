Health department issues directions to prevent disease outbreaks during monsoon

The monsoon has arrived bringing some respite from a scorcher of a summer however it is also likely to bring a surge in waterborne and vector-borne diseases due to which the public health department on Monday issued directions to all local bodies from the district to village level to take measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases during the rainy season. As per officials, all local bodies have been asked to prepare a fortnightly survey calendar for each health worker. (HT HOTO)

Depending on the quantity and intensity of rainfall in different parts of the state, some areas may face water scarcity while others may face a flood-like situation. Districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia are vulnerable to diseases like Malaria whereas districts in Vidarbha are vulnerable to outbreaks of Japanese Encephalitis, Chandipura Viral Encephalitis and Leptospirosis. Districts in the Konkan region and urban metros like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai are likely to report outbreaks of dengue, officials said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said that the health department has issued directions to take various measures for the effective control of water-borne and insect-borne diseases. “All districts, which include the rural and urban areas, have been asked to review their monsoon preparedness. Each district has been asked to prepare a list of its vulnerable villages for better prevention and control of epidemics with proper planning of manpower and resources,” he said.

As per officials, all local bodies have been asked to prepare a fortnightly survey calendar for each health worker. Besides, patients of water-borne and vector-borne diseases must be identified during door-to-door and daily surveys.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services, said that in every district, there are institutes like ashram schools, student hostels and old age homes. The medical officers and health workers have been asked to conduct regular visits to these institutions. Instructions have been given to all districts for effective quality control of water sources within the area for prevention of waterborne diseases, he said.

“A sanitary survey of all drinking water sources is conducted every year before the monsoon. Accordingly, each village is given a green, yellow and red card. According to that survey, the villages will be carefully surveyed,” he said.

Health department instructions

Integrated insect management: Cleaning of premises, elimination of mosquito breeding sites, spraying of insecticides in risk areas, use of dewormers, biological control of mosquitoes, release of guppy fish in mosquito breeding sites, and personal protection through mosquito nets, anti-mosquito creams, window screens etc.

Laboratory availability: Laboratories are available in all districts for diagnosis.

Adequate stock of medicines: Necessary medicines should be kept available to treat diseases that surface during the monsoon.

Quick Response Team: Quick response teams at the deputy director, district and taluka level.

Establishment of control rooms: Control rooms should be established at the taluka, district and deputy director level.

Involvement of ASHA workers in village-level epidemic survey: Village-level ASHA workers to be involved in carrying out epidemic surveys more effectively.

Inter-departmental coordination: Regular coordination to be maintained within various departments such as water supply and sanitation, rural development, agriculture, urban development and animal husbandry for disease control.

Health education: Instructions have been given through the health department to educate the public about epidemic diseases through various media.