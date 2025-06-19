Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Health dept directs PMC to test water samples as precautionary measure to prevent communicable diseases

ByVikcy Pathare
Jun 19, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Pune health department urges PMC to test drinking water in high-risk areas to prevent disease outbreaks during monsoon, following recent GBS cases.

The public health department has asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to start testing drinking water samples from its high-risk areas to prevent communicable disease outbreaks during the monsoon.

Following this, the civic health department on June 16 wrote to its civic water supply department requesting to send drinking water samples from high-risk areas for testing. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The orders were given by health minister Prakash Abitkar during the meeting held on June 12. Following this, the civic health department on June 16 wrote to its civic water supply department requesting to send drinking water samples from high-risk areas for testing.

During the meeting, Abitdar emphasised the importance of early testing of water quality, especially in vulnerable zones, to ensure that citizens receive safe drinking water. Besides, reports indicating whether the water is potable or non-potable should be immediately shared with the health department.

As per civic officials, the directions have been issued in the wake of the recent outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the city. PMC had reported 141 confirmed cases and nine suspected deaths linked to the outbreak, which was officially declared over on April 2 this year. However, sporadic GBS cases still have been reported in the city, similar to past trends, said the officials.

Furthermore, the health minister has also directed that officials and staff responsible for water purification should undergo refresher training to ensure that all systems and safety procedures are in place and followed effectively.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said that, post the GBS outbreak was declared over, the city has still reported sporadic cases. Such cases are known to be reported throughout the year. “We have also started to collect the details regarding the GBS cases reported in the city after the outbreak was declared over,” she said.

A senior official from the PMC water department, on anonymity, said, “The letter has been received and the work to collect water samples from the high-risk area has been started. The report regarding the same will be sent to the health department. However, PMC regularly conducts testing of drinking water sources.”

