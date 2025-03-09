Health dept starts surveillance for heatwave cases; special emergency units set up in hospitals

The public health department on Friday started surveillance and issued an advisory regarding heat-related illness. Special emergency treatment units have been set up in primary health centres and hospitals across the state to manage cases of heat-related illnesses, said officials. Heat stroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. (HT PHOTO)

“The health department has set up special emergency treatment units in primary health centres and hospitals across the state. Medical officers and health workers have undergone training in managing heat stroke patients. Besides, necessary health measures have been implemented at district and municipal levels,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Heat stroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature due to exposure to heat. A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heat stroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

Dr Kamlapurkar said, “A heat wave can have serious health effects, leading to conditions like heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses. To protect yourself from extreme heat, all citizens should take necessary precautions.”

The health department has asked the local bodies to ensure that hospitals have adequate facilities to treat heat-related illnesses. All hospitals should have adequate quantities of essential medicines, fluids, ORS, ice packs, and round-the-clock water and power supply to tackle patients coming with heat-related illnesses.

As per officials, the population vulnerable to heat-related illnesses includes young children as their bodies take longer to adjust to extreme temperatures. Similarly, elderly people have lower water retention and are more sensitive to heat, making them vulnerable. Besides, pregnant women, new mothers, outdoor workers, farmers, construction workers, street workers, and Individuals with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or kidney issues should take extra precautions, they said.

Dr Asharani Telang, state epidemiologist, talking about identifying and managing heat-related illnesses said, the patients, if conscious, should be shifted to a shaded place and given cool water. “The patients should be laid down with elevated head and feet. If symptoms are severe, medical attention should be sought immediately. Besides, wet cloth or cold compresses can be used to lower body temperature,” he said.

Beat the heat

Dos

•Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty.

•Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

•If outside, cover your head: use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

•Keep your pets under shade in cold places.

•Use fans, coolers etc to keep the house cold.

Don’ts

•Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

•Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the sun.

•Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.

•Avoid cooking during peak hours and keep the cooking area adequately ventilated.

•Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks,

•Avoid high-protein food and stale food.

Illness & symptoms

Heat stroke: Severe headache, vomiting, difficulty breathing, dry skin, dizziness, and unconsciousness.

Dehydration: Dry mouth, weakness, reduced urination, and body water deficiency.

Heat exhaustion: Excessive sweating, low blood pressure, weakness, and increased heartbeat.

Heat cramps: Muscle pain, especially in the arms and legs