Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations
According to police officials, 961 small and big mandals in the city and suburbs celebrated Dahi Handi. Heavy police deployment in various areas, included troops of State Reserve Police Force and Home Guards who were on standby as additional reinforcements to maintain vigil and security
With more than 960 small and big mandals celebrating Dahi Handi without Covid restrictions after two years, the city police diverted traffic in several areas to check overcrowding and jams.
After 5 pm, Shivaji road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Tilak road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad chowk, road from Budhwari chowk to Dutt Mandir chowk, Belbag chowk to Sevadan chowk, Tilak Road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Chowk and Navi peth were closed for vehicular traffic.
Large number of police personnel were deployed to manage crowd that gathered for celebrations in peth areas and suburbs for the festival.
After 5 pm, vehicles coming from Shivaji road to Swargate was diverted through SG Barve chowk, Jangli Maharaj road, and Khandoji Baba chowk and then towards Tilak road and Shastri road.
Vehicles from Bajirao road to Shivajinagar via Puram chowk were diverted via Tilak road and Fergusson College road.
One-way traffic was implemented from Budhwar chowk to AppaBalwant chowk while vehicles were barred from entering the road from Rameshwar chowk to Shanipar and commuters were requested to take alternate roads.
The traffic flow from Sonya Maruti chowk to Seva Sadan chowk coming from Laxmi Road was blocked and vehicles were diverted from Sonya Maruti chowk through Phadke Haud road area, traffic branch officials said.
According to police officials, 961 small and big mandals in the city and suburbs celebrated Dahi Handi. Heavy police deployment in various areas, included troops of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Home Guards who were on standby as additional reinforcements to maintain vigil and security.
The city police have appealed to mandals to follow the Supreme Court order and use loudspeakers till 10 pm. Important Dahi Handi mandals included Babu Genu, Dagdusheth, MNS’s Mahila Dahi Handi, Akra Maruti chowk and Khajina Vihir.
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We implemented necessary traffic arrangements and the festival went off peacefully with no major traffic jams. Commuters were guided towards alternate roads as they moved to decongested central parts of the city that was crowded due to celebrations.”
-
Teacher arrested after protests over child’s death
A teacher of a private school in Shravasti district was arrested by the police on Friday a day after the teacher, Anupam Pathak was accused of beating a Class 3 student, who died in a hospital in UP's Balrampur district on Wednesday, nine days after allegedly being beaten up over school fees. The student's family lodged an FIR against the teacher at Sirsiya police station of Shravasti on Thursday, holding him responsible for the death of a student of a private school, 13, Brijesh Vishwakarma.
-
Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri booked for cheating producer
Mumbai: The Malad police booked Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri on Thursday for allegedly cheating the producer of the “Crime Patrol's Dial 100”. The producer, Rajbala Dhaka Chaudhary (44), who lives in Malad with her two sons Sameer and Sahil and brother, owns a production house called Shalini Productions. In 2017, she produced the serial Dial 100 (crime series) for Sony Television.
-
17k cases of cybercrime in 7 months, concerns raised on floor of the House
During the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shivajinagar Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Shirole on Thursday raised the issue of rise in cybercrime cases in Pune city. It has been noticed since May 2022 that some electricity consumers in Pune city are being sent fake messages in the name of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to pay their electricity bills.
-
Shifting the zoo: Hardly overnight job; over 100 species to be moved individually
There is the permission awaited from the Central Zoo Authority – the nodal body overseeing shifting of animals within the country – for the shift, even as the zoo authorities wait for the infrastructure to come up completely at Kukrail. The task of shifting over 100 species of animals to their new home in Kukrail, is no mean task. For the first time, an entire zoo is being relocated in Uttar Pradesh.
-
MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps
After the tragic incident of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete's death on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, highway state police and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation have launched major steps to prevent accidents on the high-speed stretch. HSP has intensified the drive against traffic violators. MSRDC has decided to deploy an additional team on highway patrolling, including six Sumo vehicles, a special patrolling squad and a team of Delta Force.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics