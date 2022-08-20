Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations

With more than 960 small and big mandals celebrating Dahi Handi without Covid restrictions after two years, the city police diverted traffic in several areas to check overcrowding and jams.

After 5 pm, Shivaji road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Tilak road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad chowk, road from Budhwari chowk to Dutt Mandir chowk, Belbag chowk to Sevadan chowk, Tilak Road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Chowk and Navi peth were closed for vehicular traffic.

Large number of police personnel were deployed to manage crowd that gathered for celebrations in peth areas and suburbs for the festival.

After 5 pm, vehicles coming from Shivaji road to Swargate was diverted through SG Barve chowk, Jangli Maharaj road, and Khandoji Baba chowk and then towards Tilak road and Shastri road.

Vehicles from Bajirao road to Shivajinagar via Puram chowk were diverted via Tilak road and Fergusson College road.

One-way traffic was implemented from Budhwar chowk to AppaBalwant chowk while vehicles were barred from entering the road from Rameshwar chowk to Shanipar and commuters were requested to take alternate roads.

The traffic flow from Sonya Maruti chowk to Seva Sadan chowk coming from Laxmi Road was blocked and vehicles were diverted from Sonya Maruti chowk through Phadke Haud road area, traffic branch officials said.

According to police officials, 961 small and big mandals in the city and suburbs celebrated Dahi Handi. Heavy police deployment in various areas, included troops of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Home Guards who were on standby as additional reinforcements to maintain vigil and security.

The city police have appealed to mandals to follow the Supreme Court order and use loudspeakers till 10 pm. Important Dahi Handi mandals included Babu Genu, Dagdusheth, MNS’s Mahila Dahi Handi, Akra Maruti chowk and Khajina Vihir.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We implemented necessary traffic arrangements and the festival went off peacefully with no major traffic jams. Commuters were guided towards alternate roads as they moved to decongested central parts of the city that was crowded due to celebrations.”