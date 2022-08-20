Home / Cities / Pune News / Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations

Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations

pune news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST

According to police officials, 961 small and big mandals in the city and suburbs celebrated Dahi Handi. Heavy police deployment in various areas, included troops of State Reserve Police Force and Home Guards who were on standby as additional reinforcements to maintain vigil and security

The Swarajya team broke the Dahi Handi of Ashtavinayak Mitra Mandal in Mohan Nagar Chinchwad in Pune on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The Swarajya team broke the Dahi Handi of Ashtavinayak Mitra Mandal in Mohan Nagar Chinchwad in Pune on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

With more than 960 small and big mandals celebrating Dahi Handi without Covid restrictions after two years, the city police diverted traffic in several areas to check overcrowding and jams.

After 5 pm, Shivaji road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Tilak road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad chowk, road from Budhwari chowk to Dutt Mandir chowk, Belbag chowk to Sevadan chowk, Tilak Road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Chowk and Navi peth were closed for vehicular traffic.

Large number of police personnel were deployed to manage crowd that gathered for celebrations in peth areas and suburbs for the festival.

After 5 pm, vehicles coming from Shivaji road to Swargate was diverted through SG Barve chowk, Jangli Maharaj road, and Khandoji Baba chowk and then towards Tilak road and Shastri road.

Vehicles from Bajirao road to Shivajinagar via Puram chowk were diverted via Tilak road and Fergusson College road.

One-way traffic was implemented from Budhwar chowk to AppaBalwant chowk while vehicles were barred from entering the road from Rameshwar chowk to Shanipar and commuters were requested to take alternate roads.

The traffic flow from Sonya Maruti chowk to Seva Sadan chowk coming from Laxmi Road was blocked and vehicles were diverted from Sonya Maruti chowk through Phadke Haud road area, traffic branch officials said.

According to police officials, 961 small and big mandals in the city and suburbs celebrated Dahi Handi. Heavy police deployment in various areas, included troops of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Home Guards who were on standby as additional reinforcements to maintain vigil and security.

The city police have appealed to mandals to follow the Supreme Court order and use loudspeakers till 10 pm. Important Dahi Handi mandals included Babu Genu, Dagdusheth, MNS’s Mahila Dahi Handi, Akra Maruti chowk and Khajina Vihir.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We implemented necessary traffic arrangements and the festival went off peacefully with no major traffic jams. Commuters were guided towards alternate roads as they moved to decongested central parts of the city that was crowded due to celebrations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Teacher arrested after protests over child’s death

    A teacher of a private school in Shravasti district was arrested by the police on Friday a day after the teacher, Anupam Pathak was accused of beating a Class 3 student, who died in a hospital in UP's Balrampur district on Wednesday, nine days after allegedly being beaten up over school fees. The student's family lodged an FIR against the teacher at Sirsiya police station of Shravasti on Thursday, holding him responsible for the death of a student of a private school, 13, Brijesh Vishwakarma.

  • Actor Zeishan Quadri (HT ARCHIVES)

    Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri booked for cheating producer

    Mumbai: The Malad police booked Bollywood actor and writer Zeishan Quadri on Thursday for allegedly cheating the producer of the “Crime Patrol's Dial 100”. The producer, Rajbala Dhaka Chaudhary (44), who lives in Malad with her two sons Sameer and Sahil and brother, owns a production house called Shalini Productions. In 2017, she produced the serial Dial 100 (crime series) for Sony Television.

  • According to the data made available by the cybercrime branch, as many as 17,000 complaints related to cybercrime were received at the cyber police station and 125 FIRs were lodged in connection with different cyber offences from January to July this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    17k cases of cybercrime in 7 months, concerns raised on floor of the House

    During the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shivajinagar Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Shirole on Thursday raised the issue of rise in cybercrime cases in Pune city. It has been noticed since May 2022 that some electricity consumers in Pune city are being sent fake messages in the name of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to pay their electricity bills.

  • The process is tedious but will certainly give a more spacious home to the animals. (HT Photo)

    Shifting the zoo: Hardly overnight job; over 100 species to be moved individually

    There is the permission awaited from the Central Zoo Authority – the nodal body overseeing shifting of animals within the country – for the shift, even as the zoo authorities wait for the infrastructure to come up completely at Kukrail. The task of shifting over 100 species of animals to their new home in Kukrail, is no mean task. For the first time, an entire zoo is being relocated in Uttar Pradesh.

  • As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured. (HT PHOTO)

    MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps

    After the tragic incident of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete's death on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, highway state police and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation have launched major steps to prevent accidents on the high-speed stretch. HSP has intensified the drive against traffic violators. MSRDC has decided to deploy an additional team on highway patrolling, including six Sumo vehicles, a special patrolling squad and a team of Delta Force.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out