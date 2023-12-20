High Court directs PMC to make road maintenance committee functional

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form a standard technical advisory committee and a Road Development and Maintenance Committee. Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the municipal corporation was not following the recommendations of its committees. (HT PHOTO)

Sukhrani said, “The municipal commissioner himself formed the Standard Technical Advisory Committee, as well as the Road Development and Maintenance Committee. These committees are constituted solely for formal purposes, with no meetings or agendas planned. Even the suggestions of these panels are ignored. Finally, the High Court directed the PMC commissioner to activate these panels immediately.”

On Tuesday, the High Court remarked, “The committees are formed by a municipal corporation itself. Even they are giving technical advice for road development and maintenance. Municipal corporations should follow the recommendations made by them.”

In the year 2018, the High Court instructed the PMC to follow recommendations made by this committee. As PMC was ignoring the recommendations, Sukhrani brought the court’s attention, and the High Court again issued the instruction to PMC to make these committees functional.