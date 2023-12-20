close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / High Court directs PMC to make road maintenance committee functional

High Court directs PMC to make road maintenance committee functional

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST

In the year 2018, the High Court instructed the PMC to follow recommendations made by this committee

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to form a standard technical advisory committee and a Road Development and Maintenance Committee.

Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the municipal corporation was not following the recommendations of its committees. (HT PHOTO)
Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the municipal corporation was not following the recommendations of its committees. (HT PHOTO)

Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the municipal corporation was not following the recommendations of its committees.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Sukhrani said, “The municipal commissioner himself formed the Standard Technical Advisory Committee, as well as the Road Development and Maintenance Committee. These committees are constituted solely for formal purposes, with no meetings or agendas planned. Even the suggestions of these panels are ignored. Finally, the High Court directed the PMC commissioner to activate these panels immediately.”

On Tuesday, the High Court remarked, “The committees are formed by a municipal corporation itself. Even they are giving technical advice for road development and maintenance. Municipal corporations should follow the recommendations made by them.”

In the year 2018, the High Court instructed the PMC to follow recommendations made by this committee. As PMC was ignoring the recommendations, Sukhrani brought the court’s attention, and the High Court again issued the instruction to PMC to make these committees functional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out